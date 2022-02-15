ZLHR Gives Registrar General Office Ultimatum To Release I.D Data

Lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) have issued the Registrar General (RG)’s office a 24 hour ultimatum to respond to their request for the release of statistics on national identity documents issued since November last year to date.

ZLHR lawyers, Tinashe Chinopfukutwa and Paidamoyo Saurombe last week wrote to ZEC chairperson Priscila Chigumba seeking disclosure of information regarding the number of people issued with national identity documents to justify its rollout of the current voter registration exercise.

They were however referred to the RG, Henry Machaya whom they have since written to and is yet to respond.

“We have since written a letter to Acting RG Henry Machiri asking him to provide us with number of people who have been issued with national IDs from November 2021 to date per province and also the dates, schedule and places where the planned mobile registration exercise will be conducted per province.

“We are expecting to receive this information by Wednesday failure of which we will institute legal proceedings for an order compelling RG Machaya to furnish us with the requested information and an order compelling him to conduct the mobile voter registration exercise as per his undertaking,” said the lawyers

In the letter, Chinopfukutwa and Saurombe requested to be furnished with information pertaining to the number of people who were issued with national IDs to necessitate rolling out of a voter registration blitz currently underway in Zim.

“We have made the request in the exercise of our right of access to information which entitles us to access information held by the State or government agencies,” said the lawyers.

ZEC recently instituted a mobile voter registration process across the country but information on the ground shows that many eligible voters have failed to register having been unable to provide required national identity documents.