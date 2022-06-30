ZONFUL Energy Up For International Award

Zimbabwean clean energy company, Zonful Energy, has been nominated for the 2022 Ashden Awards , together with 12 other organisations in recognition for delivering innovative climate solutions.

Out of the 203 organisations that applied, Zonful Energy emerged as one of just two finalists in the category of Ashden Award for Energy Access Skills after a rigorous assessment and judging process involving on-the-ground visits and input from sector experts.

Zonful Energy is a for-profit social enterprise operating in Zimbabwe, which specialises in providing clean and affordable solar solutions to off-grid remote rural communities, as well as providing training in the solar sector for rural young people and women, through collaboration with colleges and NGOs alongside a connection to jobs.

William Ponela Zonful Energy CEO said, “The environment is one of the crucial issues of our era, and it is time we consider safeguarding it for the next generation by reducing the carbon and gas emissions through the use of clean, affordable and sustainable renewable energy sources.

“We teach the women and young people through a learn-by-making concept, giving them the essential skills and knowledge to participate in the universal access to the electricity value chain and link them to appropriate employment opportunities.”

The company provides solar energy solutions through a pay-as-you-go business model to enable affordability, and the company has developed a digital database of all graduates and operates an ‘Uber’-style ticketing system to link the graduates to different opportunities depending on their skill sets.

It has employed more than 500 trained graduates and over 1000 have been taken by different institutions at different levels mostly by solar companies as technicians as well as sales agents.

Ashden, a UK charity, has been spotlighting transformative climate solutions for more than 20 years through its prestigious Awards scheme.

Harriet Lamb, CEO of Ashden, said: “We are at such an urgent moment in history that world-leading climate solutions are needed in every sector and every business. Through the Ashden Awards, we highlight innovative businesses, social enterprises and non-governmental organisations showcasing the most effective and holistic solutions.

“Our rigorous awards research underscores the need for more support for green jobs, skills and livelihoods. These inspiring finalists, selected for their achievements and innovations, show how a low carbon future can also be a fairer one.”

William Ponela added, “We are really excited to have reached this stage of the Ashden Awards selection process – it’s a confirmation of our vision to have a world where people are both protecting their environment and benefiting from its protection through the work that they do.”

