Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda has announced the recall of four opposition legislators namely Charlton Hwende, Tabitha Khumalo, Prosper Mutseyami and Lilian Timveos from parliament.

Mudenda said he had received a letter from MDC-T requesting the recall of the four.

This follows an earlier Supreme Court ruling which nullified the MDC Alliance 2019 congress which elected Nelson Chamisa as the President of the party.

More to follow