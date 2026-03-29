Zvimba West MP Takes Constitutional Amendment Bill to Grassroots Ahead of Hearings

Ruling Zanu PF party legislator for Zvimba West Advocate Mercy Maruva Dinha has taken the debate over proposed constitutional reforms directly to her constituency as momentum builds ahead of parliamentary public hearings.

Advocate Dinha addressed hundreds of supporters who gathered at Murombedzi Growth Point on Saturday where she outlined key provisions of the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 of 2026.

The meeting, which included a march in support of the reforms forms part of wider efforts by lawmakers to engage communities before the Bill is debated in Parliament.

“As your representative in Parliament, I felt that those who sent me should not be left behind on this Bill,” she told the crowd.

At the centre of the proposed changes is a plan to extend the electoral cycle from five to seven years for all elected officials including councillors, Members of Parliament and the President.

Advocate Dinha explained that the amendment targets Section 95 of the Constitution and related clauses arguing that longer terms would promote policy continuity and support long-term national development.

She stressed however, that the reforms do not alter presidential term limits.

“The two-term limit remains in place and the amendment is not specific to any individual,” she said.

The legislator, who also serves as Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, added that because the proposal does not affect Section 91(2) which caps presidential terms therefore a national referendum would not be required.

The outreach meeting drew community leaders, local councillors and senior officials from the ruling ZANU PF party along with various civic groups.

Some attendees welcomed the initiative saying it was important for citizens to better understand proposed legal changes.

Emily Mukanya, representing Lawyers for Economic Development in the constituency said such engagements were key to bridging the gap between lawmakers and the public.

“Many people hear about constitutional amendments but do not fully understand what they mean or what the law says,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Josphat Midzi of Pastors for Economic Development said community consultations were vital in ensuring that ordinary citizens have a voice in the legislative process.

“These laws affect all of us, so it is important that leaders come back to the communities and explain what the Bill means,” he said.

Advocate Dinha said she would continue holding similar meetings across Zvimba West, as Parliament prepares to gather public views on the proposed changes.