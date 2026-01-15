Harare City Council Announces 20% Rates Discount for Prompt Payments

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

Harare City Council will offer discounts of up to 20% to residents who settle their rates on time as part of efforts to improve revenue collection and service delivery.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Mafume said the discount will run from 19 January to 15 February.

Mafume said the initiative was designed to encourage residents to clear their bills voluntarily before the council resorts to tougher enforcement measures.

“This is a measure to encourage everyone to pay up before the council assumes harsh measures which many people would consider hard and cruel,” he said.

The mayor revealed that residents themselves are the city’s biggest debtors owing the local authority about ZIG$8 billion in unpaid rates and charges.

Mafume added that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had directed the Mayor’s Office to prioritise improved service delivery, in line with the government’s broader approach to governance.

He described the discount scheme as a “quid pro quo” linking citizens’ willingness to pay to the standard of services they expect from government.

In addition to the discounts, the government is planning to introduce loyalty points and account credits for residents who consistently keep their accounts up to date.

“We don’t want to punish those who have been faithfully paying,” he said.

He also urged residents who are unable to pay their bills in full within the stipulated period to approach the city council to arrange payment plans warning that failure to do so will result Council taking legal action.