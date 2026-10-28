73-Year-Old Arrested Over 770 Dagga Plants Hidden in Maize Field

A 73-year-old man is among two suspects arrested in Zimbabwe after police discovered 770 dagga plants allegedly concealed in a maize field in Chimanimani.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said Lovemore Zambasira (73) and Liberty Maunganidze (38) were arrested on Monday in Ruwaka Village following a tip-off that they were cultivating dagga also known as mbanje.

Police searched the field and recovered 770 dagga plants growing alongside maize crops as well as processed dagga.

The suspects are in police custody and are expected to appear in court facing charges of unlawful cultivation of dagga.

Police have warned that cultivating dagga without a licence remains a criminal offence adding that operations to identify and dismantle concealed plantations will continue across the country.