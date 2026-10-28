UN Women Rallies Communities to Protect Returning Women from Abuse

UN Women has launched a nationwide campaign to combat gender-based violence (GBV), discrimination and stigma against women returning to Zimbabwe while promoting peaceful coexistence with host communities.

The Stronger Together campaign, running from 20 October to 10 December 2026 seeks to help women and girls returning from South Africa rebuild their lives in safer and more inclusive communities.

Operating under the hashtag #StrongerTogetherZW and the theme “Communities United Against GBV, Stigma and Discrimination”, the initiative will use community radio, roadshows, social media, storytelling and public dialogues to address challenges faced by returnees.

These include trauma, economic insecurity, social exclusion and an increased risk of gender-based violence.

“Women and girls returning home deserve dignity, safety and opportunities. By rejecting stigma, preventing gender-based violence and strengthening social cohesion, communities can build a safer and more inclusive future for all,” the campaign’s central message says.

The initiative aims to raise awareness of GBV risks, improve knowledge of prevention and response services, challenge discriminatory attitudes and encourage communities to take collective responsibility for protecting women and girls.

It will also promote women’s leadership in peacebuilding and community resilience.

Epworth will host the campaign’s official national launch, bringing together government ministries, United Nations agencies, community leaders, women’s rights organisations, youth representatives, media practitioners and women returnees.

Activities will include testimonies from returnees, community dialogues, live radio broadcasts, community theatre performances and information booths offering referrals to gender-based violence support services.

UN Women will also organise radio programmes and roadshows in Chipinge, Masvingo and Epworth to encourage public discussions on violence prevention, discrimination and peaceful coexistence.

The activities will include talk shows, market activations, youth engagement platforms and listener call-in programmes, with media partners helping to spread the campaign’s messages.

The campaign will use Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and WhatsApp to reach wider audiences through social media influencers, survivor-centred storytelling and community-generated content.

A storytelling initiative called Voices of Resilience will document the experiences of women returning to Zimbabwe and rebuilding their lives, while highlighting community members working to promote inclusion, peace and solidarity.

The project will produce a documentary, short videos and radio stories showcasing the experiences of returnees and the role of women in strengthening communities.

The campaign also aligns with the 2026 global UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls initiative, which carries the theme “Ensure Justice. Protect Survivors. End Impunity.”

It emphasises the need for survivor-centred support, violence prevention, community accountability and collective action to protect women and girls from abuse and exclusion.

Through partnerships with government institutions, faith-based organisations, women’s rights groups, media houses and local communities, UN Women is urging Zimbabweans to reject violence and discrimination and promote equality and respect.

The campaign aims to ensure that women and girls returning home are welcomed with dignity and have opportunities to rebuild their lives free from violence and stigma.