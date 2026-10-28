Mudenda Urges Parliament to Tighten Oversight

By Anyway Yotamu

Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda has called for stronger parliamentary oversight and closer partnerships between universities and the private sector to accelerate Zimbabwe’s industrialisation.

Addressing delegates at the 2027 National Pre-Budget Seminar in Bulawayo, Mudenda stressed the importance of effective parliamentary committee oversight, particularly in areas such as public health and the procurement and distribution of vaccines.

He also called for parliamentary committees to be assessed on their performance and ability to deliver tangible results.

Turning to higher education, Mudenda said universities must equip graduates with the practical skills needed by an economy seeking to expand industrial production and create jobs.

He urged the ministries responsible for Finance and Skills Development to facilitate stronger links between tertiary institutions and industry.

Mudenda said universities needed to communicate their challenges to the private sector to ensure that training programmes addressed industry requirements and supported the country’s industrialisation agenda.

The 2027 National Pre-Budget Seminar is being held under the theme, “Accelerating Economic Transformation and Building Resilience to Climate and Global Shocks”.

The seminar, running from 28 to 31 October at the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City (ZICES), brings together government ministries and parliamentary portfolio committees to examine proposed programmes and recommend spending priorities ahead of the 2027 National Budget.

The discussions are expected to help shape recommendations on the allocation of public resources in line with national development priorities.

The seminar also provides a platform for legislators to consider concerns raised during public consultations conducted by the Parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance, other parliamentary committees and individual MPs.

The process forms part of Parliament’s budget oversight role, allowing legislators and government ministries to review sector-specific funding needs and identify priority areas for development.

The opening day’s programme includes addresses by Mudenda, Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube, among other speakers.

Ncube is expected to present the 2027 National Budget on 19 November setting out the government’s proposed spending plans and economic priorities for the coming year.