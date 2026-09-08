Teachers Push for Better Pay, Working Conditions at EUZ Conference

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

Teachers have called for renewed efforts to improve their welfare, working conditions and professional development at the 2026 Annual General Conference of the Educators Union of Zimbabwe (EUZ).

The conference, held in Harare under the theme “Renewed, United and Focused: Building a Resilient Educators’ Movement”, brought together union leaders from across the country to discuss challenges facing the profession and strategies for strengthening teachers’ representation.

EUZ president Tafadzwa Chikwangwani-Munodawafa said the gathering also provided an opportunity to equip newly elected union leaders with the skills needed to represent educators effectively.

“This year we are combining our annual conference with a leaders’ orientation. We have a new set of leaders who have been elected into office and we are taking this opportunity to orient and equip them for the betterment of the union,” she said.

Improving salaries and conditions of service emerged as a key priority with Munodawafa acknowledging the economic pressures facing teachers.

“Our main thrust is to ensure that our members are well remunerated and that their conditions of service improve,” she said.

The union said it was also pursuing initiatives to strengthen teachers’ financial resilience, including savings schemes, bereavement support and retirement programmes.

Rather than relying solely on industrial action, EUZ said it would continue engaging government and other stakeholders through dialogue to address teachers’ concerns.

The conference also sought to strengthen cooperation between educators’ unions and Parliament through the Education Coalition of Zimbabwe (ECOZI).

EUZ secretary-general Tapedza Zhou said the partnership would enable lawmakers to engage directly with teachers and visit schools to better understand challenges such as poor infrastructure, accommodation shortages and heavy workloads.

The union also highlighted the need to expand its membership, arguing that a stronger and broader membership would give teachers greater influence in national policy discussions.

The conference comes as the country’s education sector continues to face challenges around remuneration, working conditions and professional development.

EUZ said strengthening teachers’ welfare remained central to improving the quality and sustainability of the country’s education system.