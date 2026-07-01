Sugar Tax Revenue to Fund Nutrition Programmes

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Government has approved a new strategy that will use revenue from taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages and fast foods to finance nutrition programmes and tackle the growing burden of obesity and other diet-related diseases.

Announcing Cabinet decisions after Tuesday’s meeting, Information Minister Zhemu Soda said the Nutrition Financing Strategy is designed to strengthen funding for nutrition interventions and the prevention of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

“Cabinet noted with satisfaction the progress that has been achieved in improving food security and nutrition, resulting in the reduction of hunger across the country,” Soda said.

He said Zimbabwe’s Global Hunger Index score had improved from 35.5 in 2000 to 20.9 in 2025 attributing the gains to programmes including Pfumvudza/Intwasa improved access to agricultural inputs, the Food Deficit and Drought Mitigation Programme and the promotion of traditional food systems.

Despite the progress, government warned that changing dietary habits are threatening the country’s nutrition gains.

“The nutrition gains are threatened by the increasing consumption of Sugar Sweetened Beverages and fast foods leading to rising rates of obesity, overweight and diet-related non-communicable diseases,” Soda said.

He said the new financing strategy would direct revenue collected from sugar-sweetened beverage and fast-food taxes towards nutrition and disease prevention programmes.

“The Nutrition Financing Strategy will therefore increase resources towards nutrition and Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) prevention programmes through the deployment of resources from Sugar Sweetened Beverages and fast-food tax revenue,” he said.

According to Cabinet, the funds will support programmes covering health and nutrition, agriculture and food systems, programme coordination, human capital development, social protection, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), advocacy and communication, as well as research and innovation.

Planned interventions include improving maternal and child nutrition during the first 1 000 days from pregnancy, strengthening primary healthcare services to prevent NCDs, promoting food fortification and food safety, supporting smallholder farmers, expanding school health and nutrition programmes and increasing public awareness of healthy eating.

Cabinet also said technical nutrition policies would be translated into simple and accessible public information to improve public understanding and encourage healthier lifestyles.