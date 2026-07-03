NetOne Joins Nationwide Clean-Up Drive

State-owned mobile network operator NetOne joined communities across Zimbabwe on Friday in a nationwide clean-up campaign aimed at promoting environmental protection and public health.

The campaign, held in Harare, Chitungwiza, Masvingo, Bindura, Bulawayo, Nyanga and Zvishavane formed part of Zimbabwe’s monthly National Clean-Up Day programme launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to encourage cleaner and healthier communities.

NetOne employees worked alongside local authorities, schools and residents to remove litter from public spaces in activities the company said reflected its commitment to environmental sustainability and corporate social responsibility.

Schools including Quinton Junior School in Chitungwiza and Herentals College in Bindura also took part in the campaign with organisers saying the initiative sought to encourage environmental awareness among young people.

One of the clean-up exercises was held in Nyanga, a major tourist attractions destination known for its mountains, forests and waterfalls.

Participants said keeping tourist areas clean helps preserve the environment while supporting Zimbabwe’s tourism sector.

NetOne spokesperson Ernest Magadzire said environmental protection was part of the company’s broader responsibility to the communities it serves.

“Our responsibility extends beyond providing reliable connectivity. Every NetOne recharge voucher, SIM card packaging and promotional material that is carelessly discarded has the potential to pollute the very communities we serve,” he said.

He urged Zimbabweans to dispose of waste responsibly adding that cleaner communities contribute to better public health, stronger local economies and increased tourism.

The company said it would continue working with local authorities, schools and community organisations to support environmental initiatives as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

The National Clean-Up Campaign held on the first Friday of every month is part of the government’s efforts to improve environmental management and encourage citizens, businesses and institutions to take responsibility for keeping public spaces clean.