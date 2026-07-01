Mnangagwa Pays Tribute to Father Zimbabwe on 27th Death Anniversary

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has paid tribute to the late Vice President and national hero Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo describing him as a selfless patriot whose contribution to Zimbabwe’s liberation, unity and nation-building continues to inspire the nation 27 years after his death.

In a statement commemorating the anniversary of Dr Nkomo’s passing, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans at home and in the diaspora were united with the Nkomo family in remembering one of the country’s foremost liberation icons.

“Today, the First of July 2026, our great Nation which includes its Diaspora Community, joins the Nkomo Family in remembering the 27th Anniversary of the late national hero and Vice President of our Republic, Dr. Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo, who passed on, 1st July, 1999,” he said.

The President said the late Vice President, affectionately known as “Father Zimbabwe”, “Umdala Wethu” and “Chibwe Chitedza”, devoted his entire adult life to the struggle for independence and the service of the people.

He said Dr Nkomo rose from trade unionism into active politics to fight colonial rule and became one of Africa’s most respected nationalist leaders.

“The revered nationalist and Pan African freedom fighter demonstrated selflessness, and always preached love, unity, peace, hard work and honesty in the service of his People and Nation,” he said.

President Mnangagwa also credited Dr Nkomo with helping broker the 1987 Unity Accord, saying the agreement laid the foundation for lasting peace, national unity and stability.

He said the Second Republic remained committed to preserving that legacy for future generations.

“The Second Republic commits itself to upholding and furthering this priceless bequest which must pass from generation to generation without any glitch or interruption. It remains the bedrock of our stability and cohesion as a people, indeed the pith of our Hunhu/Ubuntu,” the President said.

The President said as Zimbabwe pursues the National Development Strategy (2026–2030), Dr Nkomo’s contribution to the country’s liberation and development would remain firmly embedded in the nation’s history.

He described the late nationalist as “a gentle giant and passionate nation-builder” whose memory would forever be cherished by Zimbabweans.