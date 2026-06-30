Power Grid Under Attack as Vandals Target Aluminium

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) says vandalism of electricity infrastructure is escalating, with thieves now targeting aluminium components after the utility replaced copper equipment in an effort to curb theft.

Speaking during a media briefing, ZETDC Regional Transmission Manager Engineer Cloud Chakanyuka said the power utility continues to suffer losses as criminals adapt to changes made to the electricity network.

“Almost every month we pick up bodies of Zimbabweans that have been electrocuted when they are trying to vandalise the infrastructure. It’s not a nice sight, I can tell you that. But it’s happening,” Chakanyuka said.

He said copper theft had initially been the main challenge, prompting ZETDC to replace some components with aluminium. However, vandals have now turned their attention to the alternative material.

“People are going after the network. They are looking for copper. We have places like Chegutu and the Ngezi area where they are even going after the aluminium because we said many people are looking for copper, so let’s do away with the copper infrastructure. Then we started retrofitting with aluminium. In some areas they are actually going after the aluminium parts,” he said.

Chakanyuka described the destruction of electricity infrastructure as a serious threat to the country’s power supply and called for tougher penalties against offenders.

“We would have wanted this to be put in the same category as treason. It’s too strong, but it is bad,” he said.

He said Harare has become a particular hotspot, with substations being vandalised almost daily.

“We find that currently, especially in Harare, every day a substation is vandalised,” Chakanyuka said.

The continued destruction of electricity infrastructure has disrupted power supplies, increased repair costs and placed additional strain on Zimbabwe’s electricity network, with ZETDC urging the public to help protect critical infrastructure by reporting suspected vandalism to the authorities.