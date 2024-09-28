AGS Secures Passenger Handling Contract with Uganda Airlines Amid Zim Airport Upgrade

Aviation Ground Services (AGS) recently secured a major contract to handle passenger services for Uganda Airlines at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

This development coincides with the Zimbabwean government’s substantial investment of $153 million to upgrade the airport, aligning it with global standards.

The arrival of Uganda Airlines, which now operates flights between Harare and Entebbe, has further boosted the airport’s status as an emerging regional hub.

Caleb Mudyawabikwa, the Managing Director of AGS, expressed excitement over the partnership, emphasizing AGS’s commitment to providing top-tier passenger and cargo handling services at the airport.

“We aim to provide world-class service to our clientele,” Mudyawabikwa said, praising the government’s focus on improving airport infrastructure. He added that AGS is ready to support more airlines in flying into Zimbabwe, positioning the country as a key player in regional aviation.

Mudyawabikwa also highlighted AGS’s role in ensuring a seamless travel experience, from check-in to baggage handling, with a goal of 100% on-time performance for all flights. The investment and the partnership with Uganda Airlines signal Zimbabwe’s ambitions to become a central aviation hub in Africa​.

