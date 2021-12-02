AMP Group Achieves Prestigious FSSC22000 Certification

Associated Meat Packers (AMP Group) became the 11th Zimbabwean company to achieve the prestigious FSSC22000 certification this week, an award that recognizes companies committed to continually improve the management and control of food safety within its operations.

A team of international representatives carried an extensive audit of AMP Group’s processing factory to ensure that the prerequisite systems and requirements to eliminate and prevent food hazards and to ensure food quality compliance to international best practice standards.

“Receiving this award was a key milestone for the Group. It reinforces our commitment to provide our customers and consumers quality meat that is processed from a factory that meets global safety, hygiene and quality requirements,” said AMP Group CEO, Lester Jones.

FSSC2200 incorporates ISO22000 of 2018 and ISO22002 of 2009 management systems with sector specific prerequisite programmes and additional FSSC2200 requirements. It is recognised by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), an organisation that oversees food safety measures and certification around the world. Meeting GFSI Benchmarking Standards showcases the highest standards globally and leads to international food industry recognition and acceptance.

“The need for safe, affordable, quality products for the growing population of Zimbabwe is rising.

Customers and consumers are becoming more discerning and selective about how best to nourish their families. As a result of this FSSC22000 accreditation, the public can be assured that they are buying from a world class processing factory when they choose us and any one of our Texas Meats retail outlets,” added Jones.

In addition to the commitment to provide safe, nutritious and nourishing food, the company’s ambition towards achieving continuous development has resulted in this distinguished accolade. “The team has done a commendable job in putting the livelihoods of communities at the centre of our operational excellence strategy. We look forward to growing from strength to strength,” concluded Jones.