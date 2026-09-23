ZimTrade Takes Export Buyers’ Forum to Bulawayo and Harare

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Zimbabwean exporters are set to engage with international buyers from Africa, Europe and Asia as ZimTrade prepares to host its 2026 Shop@Zim Buyers’ Forum and Exporter of the Year Awards from 2 to 6 November.

The programme, which will be held in Bulawayo and Harare, aims to strengthen trade partnerships, open up new export markets and promote the growth of Zimbabwean businesses.

ZimTrade chief executive Allan Majuru said the events would provide a platform for local companies to connect with international buyers while gaining insights into global market trends.

“The event is designed to facilitate a deeper understanding of global market dynamics, connect Zimbabwean companies with buyers, and align national export strategies with opportunities for growth and value addition,” he said.

Buyers from across Africa, Europe and Asia are expected to attend the forum, where they will engage local suppliers and explore opportunities for long-term trade partnerships.

Majuru said the decision to hold tailored buyer engagements in both cities followed positive feedback and tangible results from previous editions.

“This year we are expanding the physical reach of the buyers to both major cities to allow for more robust interaction and strategic planning for exporters across regions,” he said.

He added that the format was intended to broaden participation, facilitate business deals and help Zimbabwean companies identify new markets for their products.

The Shop@Zim Buyers’ Forum will begin in Bulawayo on 2 November, giving businesses in the southern region an opportunity to showcase their products and services directly to selected regional and international buyers.

The engagements will move to Harare on 4 November, where a second buyers’ forum will be held.

The programme will conclude on 6 November with the ZimTrade Exporter of the Year Awards in Harare.

The awards will recognise Zimbabwean companies that have demonstrated excellence in exporting and adopted best practices in expanding their presence in international markets.