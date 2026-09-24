Air Zimbabwe Appoints Simba Travel as UK Sales Agent

Air Zimbabwe has appointed Simba Travel as its general sales agent (GSA) in the United Kingdom as the national carrier moves to strengthen its presence in the UK travel market following the resumption of direct flights between London Gatwick and Harare.

The appointment comes alongside the hiring of airline executive James Harrison as Air Zimbabwe’s sales and marketing director for the UK and Ireland.

Harrison will be responsible for expanding the airline’s presence among UK travel agents and supporting sales across the market, as Air Zimbabwe seeks to build traffic on its revived UK route.

The airline resumed direct Gatwick-Harare services in late July, operating three flights a week. The service is being operated with an Airbus A330-300 leased from Spanish carrier Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas.

The aircraft has a capacity of 302 passengers, comprising 30 business-class and 272 economy seats.

Air Zimbabwe says the route provides the only direct air link between the UK and Zimbabwe, cutting journey times by about six hours compared with indirect connections.

The carrier is targeting a mix of visiting friends and relatives, corporate travellers and leisure passengers, while also positioning the route as a new option for UK tour operators selling Zimbabwe as a long-haul destination.

The appointment of Simba Travel gives Air Zimbabwe a dedicated sales presence in one of its key international markets.

Air Zimbabwe’s official contact information lists Simba Travel as providing UK reservation assistance, with offices in London.

The airline said tickets are available through the Travelport global distribution system, while availability through Amadeus is scheduled to go live on September 23.

The move comes as Zimbabwe seeks to improve international air connectivity and grow inbound tourism, with the direct UK service providing a link between Zimbabwe and one of its major overseas visitor and diaspora markets.

For Air Zimbabwe, the challenge now extends beyond restoring the route to building sustained passenger demand and ensuring the service is commercially viable.

The expanded UK sales operation is expected to play a role in connecting the airline with travel agents, tour operators and corporate customers, while promoting Zimbabwe as both a tourism and business destination.