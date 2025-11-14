Avim Investments Reaffirms Confidence in Judicial Process and Commitment to Transparent Business Practices

PRESS STATEMENT

Avim Investments (Pvt) Ltd has issued a statement reaffirming its confidence in Zimbabwe’s Judicial system and its continued commitment to ethical business conduct amid ongoing legal proceedings with ZIMASCO (Pvt) Ltd.

The matter, which concerns a commercial supply agreement between the two companies, is currently before the Courts. Avim Investments emphasised that it entered into the agreement in good faith, guided by the principles of fair trade, corporate transparency, and lawful engagement.

“Avim Investments has acted at all times within the confines of Zimbabwe’s laws and regulatory frameworks,” the company said. “We believe in the sanctity of contract, the fairness of the judicial process, and the fundamental importance of transparency in business.”

The company reaffirmed its respect for the independence of the judiciary and expressed confidence in the country’s justice system to ensure a fair and impartial resolution.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, Avim Investments will allow the legal process to take its full and transparent course,” the statement continued. “We remain steadfast in our belief that Zimbabwe’s judiciary will continue to uphold the principles of fairness, impartiality, and the rule of law.”

Beyond the current proceedings, Avim underscored its long-term commitment to Zimbabwe’s economic development and transformation. The company continues to prioritise job creation, empowerment of indigenous suppliers, and sustainable growth through partnerships with both local and international stakeholders.

“Our vision extends beyond the present dispute,” Avim said. “We are focused on building resilient partnerships, strengthening supply chains, and contributing meaningfully to Zimbabwe’s mining and industrial growth. In alignment with the Government of Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), we are committed to promoting inclusive industrialisation, local enterprise participation, and sustainable value chain development. We believe that such partnerships are essential for realising a competitive, diversified, and empowered economy as envisioned under Vision 2030 and its successor framework, NDS2.”

Avim Investments also expressed appreciation for the continued support of its employees, partners, and communities, assuring them that the company’s operations remain stable and forward-looking. The company reaffirmed its respect for ZIMASCO as a key industry player and voiced optimism that the matter, once resolved, will create space for renewed cooperation and shared growth.

“In the spirit of constructive engagement, we remain open to dialogue with all stakeholders, including government, industry partners, and investors to ensure that Zimbabwe’s economic empowerment agenda continues to advance on a foundation of fairness and mutual respect,” the company CEO Shepherd Tundiya said.

Avim concluded by emphasising its guiding principles: integrity, transparency, respect for the rule of law, and partnership-driven growth.

About Avim Investments (Pvt) Ltd

Avim Investments is a Zimbabwean-owned enterprise dedicated to advancing indigenous participation in the mining and industrial sectors. Through strategic partnerships, the company aims to drive inclusive growth, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the sustainable transformation of Zimbabwe’s economy.