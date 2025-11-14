“Development Must Not Be Disrupted”: Zanu PF Leaders Push for Mnangagwa Term Extension

Zanu PF officials have made a strong case for extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028, arguing that Zimbabwe’s accelerating development drive requires stable and uninterrupted leadership. The call, made during a feedback meeting in Highfield, positions continuity at the centre of the nation’s long-term transformation agenda.

The message from party leaders was clear: the economic and infrastructural gains recorded under Mnangagwa’s administration must not be stalled by a change in leadership at a critical moment.

Leaders Rally Behind Continuity for Progress

Harare provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa led the charge, firmly stating that the nation’s stability and development agenda would benefit from maintaining the current leadership beyond the constitutional limit.

“We cannot afford to lose momentum,” Masimirembwa said. “According to the conference’s resolutions, Parliament should amend the Constitution so that President Mnangagwa’s term can be extended. Zimbabwe’s development trajectory must remain steady and undisturbed.”

He pointed to ongoing national projects — including road rehabilitation, energy expansion, technological innovation and increased mining output — as initiatives that require consistent oversight to reach full fruition.

Harare Residents Urged to Protect the Development Agenda

Zanu PF politburo member Omega Hungwe appealed particularly to Harare residents, emphasising that the term-extension debate is not about politics but about safeguarding progress.

“Harare must not derail national development,” she said. “If a referendum is held, people should vote in favour of continuity so these transformative projects can be completed. Development must not be disrupted.”

Hungwe noted that for the first time in decades, major urban centres are seeing improved service delivery and infrastructure upgrades — gains she attributed to stable national leadership.

“A Scoring Striker Should Continue”

Central committee member and businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei added that the country’s positive gains reflect a leadership that is delivering.

“President Mnangagwa is a scoring striker,” Tagwirei said. “You don’t remove a player who is winning the game for the team. The nation needs his leadership to maintain the progress we are seeing.”

He cited increased agricultural production, revived industrial capacity, and renewed investor interest as indicators that Zimbabwe is heading in the right direction under Mnangagwa.

Constitutional Path Seen as a Tool for National Interest

While the Constitution currently limits presidents to two terms, leaders and analysts say amendments — if pursued transparently and supported by the public — are a legitimate democratic mechanism to align governance with national priorities.

A constitutional amendment would require a two-thirds majority in Parliament and approval through a referendum. With Zanu PF commanding the required parliamentary majority, officials believe the final decision now rests with the citizens who stand to benefit from uninterrupted development.

Analysts: Continuity Could Anchor Vision 2030

Political analyst Pardon Taodzera said the ruling party’s stance reflects a belief that Zimbabwe is approaching a decisive phase in its development.

“Vision 2030 is only five years away,” Taodzera said. “The government wants to ensure that the policies currently in motion are not derailed. Continuity in leadership could provide the stability required to achieve middle-income status.”

Legal expert Arnold Humanikwa agreed that amending the Constitution for purposes of economic continuity is not unusual in global democracies.

“Constitutions are living documents,” he said. “If citizens believe that uninterrupted leadership will accelerate national development, then the amendment process becomes a reflection of their aspirations.”