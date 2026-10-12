Beyond the Brand Names: Inside the Group Behind Zimbabwe’s Favourite Foods

From Spuds crisps and Sun Jam to Cashel Valley baked beans and Willards snacks, familiar Zimbabwean products are part of a wider business group bringing manufacturing, distribution and merchandising under one corporate identity.

Amalgamated Brands, a Zimbabwean integrated food and beverages group, comprises Cairns Holdings Limited, Cailogistics and Cailo Marketing Services (CMS), each playing a distinct role in getting products from factories to consumers.

While many consumers recognise the individual brands, the corporate group behind them may be less familiar.

The group’s operations span three interconnected areas: manufacturing products, transporting them to market and ensuring they are visible and accessible to customers.

“Amalgamated Brands brings together businesses that Zimbabweans have known and interacted with for many years, even if they were not always familiar with the Group behind them,” said chief executive Anele Zunga.

“Through Cairns, Cailogistics and CMS, we are involved in making products, moving them to market and supporting the businesses that sell them.”

Zunga said the companies brought different strengths and experience to the group while retaining their individual identities.

At the centre of the group’s manufacturing operations is Cairns, a food producer with a history stretching back several decades.

The business traces its roots to 1947, when Willard Foods was incorporated. Over the years, its operations expanded into beverages, fruit and vegetable processing, groceries, snacks and confectionery.

Cairns now manufactures at facilities in Harare, Mutare and Marondera, producing brands including Spuds, Willards, Chompkins, Charhons, Cashel Valley, Sun Jam, Tip Top and Mukuyu Wines.

Behind the products are manufacturing facilities, production teams and more than 2,100 employees, according to the company.

The business represents the manufacturing arm of Amalgamated Brands, turning raw materials and other inputs into products for households and retailers.

However, production is only one part of the process. Goods must also be transported, distributed and made available across the market.

Cailogistics provides transport and distribution services within the group, connecting production and distribution points through its fleet of more than 300 owned and hired vehicles.

The company supports the movement of goods through the supply chain, helping products reach retailers and other customers.

Although consumers may only notice whether their preferred products are available in shops, the process behind that availability involves vehicle coordination, delivery schedules, route planning and distribution networks.

Reliable logistics can help manufacturers maintain product availability while enabling retailers to replenish their stocks.

For Amalgamated Brands, Cailogistics provides the distribution capacity linking manufacturing operations with the marketplace.

The group’s third business, CMS, operates closer to the point where consumers make purchasing decisions.

Established in 2016, the company provides merchandising, sales support and workforce contracting services.

Its work includes managing merchandising teams, supporting promotions, improving product visibility in stores and supplying personnel to businesses across different sectors.

The company also provides services in recruitment, training, payroll administration and events support.

Merchandising helps businesses present products to consumers, while promotions and sales support can improve brand visibility and assist retailers in engaging customers.

Through CMS, Amalgamated Brands extends its operations beyond manufacturing and distribution into the retail environment.

The three companies give Amalgamated Brands capabilities across different stages of the consumer goods supply chain.

Cairns manufactures products, Cailogistics transports and distributes them, while CMS provides merchandising and other services that help businesses connect with customers.

The group says this integrated structure supports its ambition to become the most trusted consumer goods group in the markets it serves, with brands that consumers readily recognise and choose.

Its activities also span sectors that contribute significantly to Zimbabwe’s economy.

According to figures cited in the company’s account, manufacturing accounted for 16.8% of Zimbabwe’s gross domestic product in 2025, while wholesale and retail trade contributed 11%.

The figures illustrate the wider economic importance of production and commerce, although the group’s individual contribution to these sectors was not specified.

For Amalgamated Brands, the challenge is to build on the established histories of its operating companies while strengthening their collective identity.

Its corporate name may be less familiar to consumers than the products themselves, but the businesses under its umbrella have longstanding relationships with the Zimbabwean market.

The next time a shopper picks up a packet of Spuds crisps, spreads Sun Jam on bread or opens a tin of Cashel Valley baked beans, they may be encountering different parts of the same corporate group.

Behind those familiar products is a network of manufacturers, transport operators and merchandising teams working across the supply chain.

That wider business now operates under one name: Amalgamated Brands.