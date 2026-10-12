MSF Expands Zim Response as Migrants Flee Anti-Immigrant Violence in S.A

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has expanded its emergency response in Zimbabwe to support migrants travelling home through the Nyamapanda border post amid continued anti-immigrant hostility in South Africa.

The medical charity said its operations had extended beyond Beitbridge to Nyamapanda, in north-eastern Zimbabwe, where people, including Malawian nationals, are receiving medical care, food, water and temporary shelter as they make their way home.

The expansion follows reports that thousands of migrants have left South Africa after targeted violence by anti-immigrant groups, which had issued an unofficial 30 June deadline for undocumented migrants to leave the country.

MSF said its initial response began at the Beitbridge Reception Centre, where it provided humanitarian and medical assistance to people returning to Zimbabwe.

However, as migration patterns changed, the organisation extended its operations to Nyamapanda to assist Malawians travelling through Zimbabwe on their journey home.

“Many of the people arriving at Nyamapanda are exhausted and under a lot of stress after a long and difficult journey, and some are dealing with emotional trauma,” said MSF emergency coordinator Hebert Mutubuki.

He said medical teams were also treating people with chronic conditions, including hypertension and diabetes, as well as skin conditions.

“Being here allows us to provide immediate physical and emotional support, care for those who are sick, and help ensure their care continues,” Mutubuki said.

“Just as importantly, a hot meal, water and a safe place to rest help ensure that people are treated with dignity.”

MSF said reaching the border did not necessarily mean migrants had arrived at their final destination, as some still faced long journeys after crossing into neighbouring countries.

Mutubuki said some Malawians arrived at Nyamapanda late in the day only to find that the border crossing had closed, forcing them to wait until the following day to continue their journeys.

“For people who may already have spent days travelling, this can create additional challenges, including finding somewhere safe to sleep, accessing water, sanitation and food,” he said.

To address these needs, MSF has established a temporary reception centre at Nyamapanda, providing overnight accommodation, washing facilities and meals for people waiting to continue their journeys.

The organisation said more than 80 000 Malawians had passed through the Nyamapanda reception centre, highlighting the scale of movement through the border and the humanitarian needs arising along the route.

MSF has also introduced water, sanitation and hygiene interventions at the facility, including the construction of toilets and washing areas to improve conditions for people in transit.

Rehabilitation work has included restoring and improving water supply connections, renovating clinic infrastructure and carrying out other improvements to strengthen the centre’s capacity to provide basic healthcare and humanitarian assistance.

MSF said its teams had spent the past two months responding to urgent health, protection and dignity needs in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, as well as in the South Africa-Zimbabwe border towns of Musina and Beitbridge.

The organisation’s expanded operations come amid continuing anti-migrant campaigns in South Africa, where foreign nationals have faced hostility and pressure to leave.

The developments have created additional humanitarian needs for people returning to their countries of origin, particularly those who have limited resources, require medical attention or lack safe accommodation during their journeys.

MSF said its interventions were intended to provide immediate assistance to migrants in transit, including those needing medical care, basic necessities and a safe place to rest.

The organisation’s response at Nyamapanda also highlights the role of transit points in supporting migrants who may face hardship even after leaving areas affected by violence.