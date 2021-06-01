Bogus ZACC Officer Slapped With 18 Months Jail Term

An Harare man was today slapped with 18 months imprisonment after he was found guilty of impersonating a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officer.

Prosper Kaseke of 7780, 48 Close Glen Norah, Harare, who pleaded guilty, gave a lift to a ZACC investigator and two other passengers at Westgate on their way to Nyabira last Friday and along the way, identified himself to the passengers as a field officer at the anti-graft body.

The convict appeared before Judith Taruvinga who sentenced him to 18 months in prison which was wholly suspended on condition that the accused will perform 9 month of community service. Another 9 months was suspended on condition that he does not commit similar offences within the same period.

Kaseke is said to have produced a fake identification card which was written National Anti-Corruption of Zimbabwe and told the passengers that he was on duty and was operating in the Banket area.

“Kaseke went on to state that he was stationed at Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission’s Herbert Chitepo offices and his rank was a Captain.

“He also indicated that he had operated in many areas around Zimbabwe including border areas and Kwekwe. On arrival at Nyabira, the ZACC Investigations Officer who was a passenger in the vehicle requested for a stopover at the bus-stop and he immediately arrested the impersonator and took him to Nyabira Police Station where he was detained,” said ZACC spokesperson, Makamure.

Makamure urged the public to be wary of people masquerading as ZACC Commissioners, investigators or officials saying they had received several reports of such cases.

“If anyone is approached by these so called ZACC officials, they must request for a positive identification and if a demand of any sort is made, they must immediately report this to ZACC on Whatsapp number +263719529483 or +263242307065/6/7, +263242369602/5/8/14 or zacc.online/tipoffs,” said Makamure.