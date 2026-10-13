Mhona Appoints Board of Inquiry to Probe Lake Kariba Vessel Accident

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has appointed a three-member Board of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding a vessel casualty involving the Rural Infrastructural Development Agency (RIDA) on Lake Kariba on August 11, 2026 which killed 97 people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development said the appointment was made in accordance with the Inland Waters Shipping Act [Chapter 13:06], following approval by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The board will be chaired by Justice J.M. Mafusire, with Commissioner W. Makamache and Advocate P. Musarurwa as members.

Its mandate includes investigating the causes of the incident involving vessel KF551, examining compliance with safety regulations, vessel registration and certification, operational procedures, and passenger and cargo capacity.

The Ministry said the inquiry would also assess the broader regulatory framework governing inland water transport and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents.

The board is expected to complete its investigations within three months, with a possible one-month extension.

Hearings will be held in Kariba.The Ministry said the findings would inform policy and legislative improvements aimed at strengthening safety and security across Zimbabwe’s inland water transport sector.