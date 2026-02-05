Buffalo Attack Leaves Chipinge Villagers in Fear

Chipinge District is facing a growing human–wildlife crisis after an elderly woman was mauled by a buffalo leaving her critically injured in hospital.

The victim, identified as Mai Victor Chauke believed to be about 60 years old was attacked while tending her garden at her homestead in Mambarangwa Village, Ward 27.

The incident was confirmed by the ward councillor, Jack Simbini who said the woman sustained severe injuries and is now fighting for her life at St Peter’s Mission Hospital.

But the danger has not passed.

Residents say the buffaloes involved in the attack are still roaming freely in the area. Some villagers estimate that up to eight animals have been seen moving across different parts of the ward, raising fears of further attacks.

“There is panic in the community.This incident is a wake-up call. We urgently need capacitated local structures that can respond quickly when people are injured or killed by wildlife,” Councillor Simbini said.

The origin of the animals remains unclear. Some residents believe they may have strayed from Gonarezhou National Park while others suspect they came from the Save Valley Conservancy.

Despite repeated distress calls, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority reportedly failed to respond immediately citing a lack of fuel for rapid deployment. The revelation has sparked concern over the state of emergency response systems in wildlife-prone communities.

Chipinge has active CAMPFIRE structures including the Chibuwe–Mutema and Mahenye committees which are tasked with managing communal wildlife and reducing conflict between people and animals.

However, local leaders say the latest incident has exposed serious gaps in preparedness and resources.

The Platform for Youth and Community Development (PYCD), which has been advocating for community-led solutions, has renewed calls for a compensation fund for victims of human–wildlife conflict.

PYCD director Claris Madhuku said the CAMPFIRE model remains viable but needs stronger institutional support.

“Any intervention must ensure timely response and fair compensation for victims.Without that, communities will continue to suffer,” he said.

As Mai Victor Chauke remains in a critical condition, residents of Ward 27 say they feel exposed and unprotected.

Community leaders warn that unless authorities act quickly by strengthening CAMPFIRE committees, improving rapid-response capacity and ensuring compensation for victims — further injuries or deaths are likely.

What is happening in Chipinge, they say is no longer an isolated case but a warning of a wider crisis.