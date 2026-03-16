New Learning Facilities Open at Gosha Secondary School in Murewa

A new classroom block has been commissioned at Gosha Secondary School, with government officials and community leaders saying the development will improve learning conditions and expand access to education in the area.

The commissioning ceremony brought together local leaders, government officials and residents including the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Province, Itayi Ndudzo.

Speaking at the event, Farai Jere said investment in education remained essential for Zimbabwe’s long-term development goals.

“It is with great pleasure to join all of you here on this auspicious event as we witness the commissioning of a classroom block here at Gosha Secondary School,” he said.

“Our presence here today is a measure of the importance we attach to the purposes of this programme. As we strive towards achieving Vision 2030, we recognise that investing in education is key to realising our national aspirations.”

Jere said communities in Murewa West had benefited from development programmes supported by the government under the leadership of Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He said funding from the Constituency Development Fund and Devolution Fund had helped bring development projects closer to rural communities.

“The central government has provided funding through Constituency Development Fund and Devolution Funds and our role is to ensure these resources reach the grassroots,” he said.

The legislator also thanked development partner Mr Nyamuchengwa for supporting the construction of the classroom block.

Quoting former South African president Nelson Mandela, Jere said: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

“This project is a tangible step toward ensuring that every child in this community has access to a conducive and inspiring learning environment,” he added.

Jere said several other development projects were underway in the constituency, including the construction of a science laboratory at Gosha Secondary School and a mothers’ shelter in Chamachinda which he said was nearing completion.

He also highlighted youth development initiatives such as the Murewa West Soccer and Netball Tournament, which aims to promote patriotism among young people while raising awareness about drug and substance abuse and child marriages.

“Today is not just about opening a classroom block; it is about unlocking potential, fostering dreams, and laying a solid foundation for the future of our children. This project proves that when we work together community leaders, traditional leaders, parents, development partners and government we can transform our community,” he said.