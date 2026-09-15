NetOne Hails President Mnangagwa on Birthday

Leading telecommunications company NetOne has congratulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his birthday praising his leadership and vision for the country’s digital transformation.

In a message, the company’s board, management and staff extended their “heartfelt congratulations and warmest birthday wishes” to the President.

“We honour a patriotic leader whose vision and steadfast leadership continue to drive Zimbabwe’s transformation, development and progress towards a digital 2030,” NetOne said.

The company said President Mnangagwa’s leadership had continued to provide direction towards the country’s development objectives including the expansion of the digital economy.

NetOne, one of the country’s major telecommunications operators has been involved in expanding digital connectivity and telecommunications services as the government seeks to increase access to technology and promote digitalisation.

The company wished the President good health, wisdom and strength as he continues to lead the country.

“May His Excellency be blessed with good health, wisdom, strength and continued success in service to the nation,” NetOne said.

The message was signed off by the NetOne family and its board.

“Happy Birthday, Your Excellency,” the company said.