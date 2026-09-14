Zim Calls for Chinese Investment in Digital Economy and Green Technology

Zimbabwe has invited Chinese technology companies and global investors to invest in digital infrastructure, smart logistics, e-commerce and green technology as the country seeks to accelerate its transition into a digital economy.

Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Welfare Advocate Mercy Dinha made the call at the Forum on Digital Trade Developments and DGF Annual Meeting held in Beijing, China recently.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Beijing Shougang International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Advocate Dinha said Zimbabwe viewed digital transformation and green development as key drivers of economic growth and central to the country’s Vision 2030 agenda.

“For Zimbabwe, this Initiative aligns seamlessly with our national vision – Vision 2030 – which seeks to transform Zimbabwe into an Empowered and Prosperous Upper Middle-Income Society by 2030,” she said.

She said the changing global economy meant that countries could no longer rely solely on physical infrastructure and geographical location to remain competitive.

“Trade competitiveness is no longer determined solely by physical infrastructure or geographical position. It is dictated by digital connectivity, cloud computing capacity, smart logistics, data governance and carbon efficiency,” Advocate Dinha said.

Zimbabwe, she said was modernising its legal and regulatory framework to create a more secure environment for digital businesses and cross-border trade.

Advocate Dinha cited the rollout of an e-commerce legal framework and data protection regulations, alongside efforts to digitise trade and customs processes.

She said the government was also working towards greater adoption of electronic bills of lading, digital certificates of origin and automated cross-border payment systems.

The deputy minister said improving access to technology was particularly important for small businesses, young innovators and women entrepreneurs.

“True digital trade requires inclusive infrastructure,” she said, adding that national programmes were equipping micro, small and medium-sized enterprises with digital skills needed to access international platforms.

Advocate Dinha also called for greater investment in green technologies particularly as Zimbabwe seeks to benefit from its deposits of critical minerals such as lithium.

She said the country wanted to move beyond exporting raw minerals by developing domestic value-addition industries and using renewable energy to support its digital infrastructure.

Advocate Dinha identified four priority areas for potential investment by Chinese companies and other international investors.

These include smart logistics and e-commerce hubs, green data centres and cloud computing, cross-border e-commerce and digital financial services and payment systems.

She said Zimbabwe’s position within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) combined with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) made it strategically positioned to serve regional markets.

“Through the African Continental Free Trade Area – which creates a single market of 1.3 billion people – Zimbabwe serves as a natural digital and logistical gateway into Southern and Central Africa,” she said.

Advocate Dinha invited Chinese companies to partner with Zimbabwean businesses to establish fulfilment centres, automated cold-chain facilities and smart last-mile logistics networks.

She also called for investment in solar-powered data centres saying Zimbabwe had abundant solar resources and a skilled workforce.

On e-commerce, she said stronger links between Zimbabwean producers and Chinese platforms could help expand markets for agricultural products, horticulture, manufactured goods and arts.

She also highlighted the need for interoperable cross-border payment systems to reduce transaction costs and improve financial inclusion for traders.

The deputy minister said partnerships and technology transfers would be essential if digital trade ambitions were to translate into economic opportunities.

“Frameworks alone do not build Smart Trade Corridors – Investments, Technology Transfers and Public and Private-Sector Partnerships do!” she said.

She said Zimbabwe remained committed to strengthening South-South cooperation with China and other developing countries.

“Let us build a digital trade ecosystem that is not defined by walls but by bridges of connectivity, pathways of sustainability, and shared economic growth,” Advocate Dinha said.

She added that Zimbabwe would continue working with China and other partner countries to turn digital trade and green development initiatives into tangible economic benefits for its citizens.