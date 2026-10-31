Gvt Steps Up Food Security Measures Amid El Niño Fears

By Anyway Yotamu

More than seven million Zimbabweans could require food assistance in 2027 if forecasts of an El Niño-induced drought materialise, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Edgar Moyo has warned.

Moyo told delegates at the 2027 National Pre-Budget Seminar in Bulawayo that weather experts had put the likelihood of an El Niño-induced drought at 80%, prompting calls for Government to activate disaster-response measures ahead of the anticipated crisis.

“A drought of this magnitude will mean more than 7 million people will require food assistance next year in 2027,” Moyo said.

He said his ministry had already begun activating mechanisms to support communities likely to be affected, as Government moves to strengthen national food security and protect vulnerable households.

Among the measures being considered is the expansion of strategic grain reserves to 600,000 tonnes to ensure adequate supplies in the event of widespread crop failure.

Government is also stepping up investment in irrigation infrastructure during the current farming season to reduce the country’s reliance on rainfall, which remains vulnerable to changing weather patterns.

Moyo said authorities were further promoting the Pfumvudza/Intwasa conservation agriculture programme to improve agricultural productivity and strengthen household resilience against poor rainfall.

The Government also plans to provide cash assistance to deserving households as part of its social protection response to the potential drought.

The warning comes amid growing concerns over the impact of climate change and recurring weather shocks on agricultural production, rural livelihoods and food security.

Meanwhile, Moyo announced that pension benefits paid by the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) would be increased following recommendations from an actuarial evaluation.

“NSSA pension will be increased this month but are likely to be paid out beginning next month,” he said.

The 2027 National Pre-Budget Seminar, which began on Wednesday in Bulawayo, is expected to conclude on Saturday.

It is being held under the theme: “Accelerating Economic Transformation and Building Resilience to Climate and Global Shocks”.