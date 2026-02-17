Why We Built Ndarama

Making parts of the economy accessible to everyone

By John-Paul Matenga

When most Zimbabweans hear words like “asset tokenisation” or “blockchain,” the reaction is often the same: This sounds complicated. This sounds technical. This sounds like it’s not meant for me.

That reaction is understandable.

For years, new financial products have been introduced using complex language and abstract ideas, while the lived reality for ordinary people has remained unchanged. Credit is difficult to access. Investment opportunities are reserved for those with large amounts of capital. Ownership in productive sectors of the economy is restricted to a small group.

Ndarama was not built to follow trends or impress technologists. It was built out of a very practical frustration. Too many people are locked out — not because they are irresponsible, but because the system was never designed for them.

A Personal Frustration That Reflects a Bigger Problem

For a long time, I have deposited cash into my bank account every month — consistently and without fail. Yet when I applied for credit, I did not qualify. Not because I was unreliable.

Not because I had a history of default. But because I did not have formal collateral or an official payslip.

This experience is not unique.

Zimbabwe’s economy is largely informal, yet most financial systems still rely on rigid definitions of employment and collateral. Millions of people earn honestly, save consistently, and manage their money responsibly — but remain invisible to the system.

That exclusion is not just unfair. It limits economic participation and slows growth. Ndarama exists to challenge that reality.

Making Investment Accessible (Without the Jargon)

At its core, Ndarama is simple. It allows ordinary people to invest small amounts of money — starting from as little as one dollar — into real, professionally managed assets such as property, agriculture, or energy projects. That investment represents real ownership.

Investment should not be something reserved for people with large sums of money or specialist knowledge. It should be something that anyone can participate in, gradually and responsibly.

The platform is intentionally straightforward. There are no complicated tools, no technical steps, and no need to understand new financial concepts. The focus is on participation, not sophistication.

Turning Ownership Into Access to Money

Ownership should be useful. On Ndarama, an investment is not just something you buy and forget. If an investor chooses, their ownership can later be used as collateral to access money when they need it.

This matters in an economy where many people are asset-poor on paper but value-rich in reality. The ability to convert ownership into liquidity — without selling everything or resorting to informal lenders — changes how people relate to their investments. It creates flexibility and dignity, rather than dependence.

From the user’s perspective, the experience is simple: Invest, Build ownership and Access money when needed

No speculation.

No unnecessary restrictions.

No complexity for its own sake.

Why This Can Lower the Cost of Credit

One uncomfortable truth about lending is that high interest rates are often driven by high operational costs.

Traditional lenders must fund: Physical branches, Large staff structures, Manual assessments, Paper-based processes and Lengthy enforcement mechanisms.

These costs are passed directly to borrowers.

Ndarama reduces these costs by digitising and automating processes that do not need to be manual. Ownership records are clear. Collateral can be secured instantly. Repayments are tracked transparently. Lower operating costs allow access to money to be offered on fairer terms.

This is not about shortcuts or charity. It is about building a system that recognises value where it already exists.

Why Trust and Oversight Matter

Technology alone does not create trust.

Structure does.

Ndarama operates within the regulatory sandbox of Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZIM) as a fund under management.

In addition to regulatory oversight, investor protection is strengthened through an independent trustee.

Kreston Zimbabwe plays a critical role by: Holding investor funds and Holding title deeds and asset documentation on behalf of investors

This creates two independent layers of protection:

Oversight by the regulator Custody of funds and assets by an independent trustee

No single party controls investor money or assets.

This structure was chosen deliberately. It prioritises protection, transparency, and long-term credibility.

What Success Really Looks Like

Success is not publicity.

Success looks like: Ordinary people owning parts of the economy they were previously excluded from Individuals accessing money without being punished for working informally, Investment becoming something people can start small and grow into a system that rewards discipline and participation, not just formal paperwork

If this pilot works, it shows that financial infrastructure can be designed for the realities of our economy — not just for a small, formal segment of it.

Not by being flashy.

Not by being complicated.

But by being fair, accessible, and dependable.

That is why we built Ndarama.