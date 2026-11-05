CAAZ Appoints Director of Air Navigation and Technical Services

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) has appointed aviation professional Anderson Shonhiwa as its Director of Air Navigation and Technical Services, with effect from 1 November 2026.

In a statement, CAAZ Director General George Mashababe announced the appointment, describing Shonhiwa as an experienced air traffic management professional with more than 22 years of experience in the aviation industry.

Shonhiwa previously worked for CAAZ between 2004 and 2024, rising through the ranks to become a Senior Air Traffic Control Officer.

During his tenure, he played a key role in implementing a Quality Management System at the Victoria Falls Air Traffic Services Unit and represented Zimbabwe at regional aviation coordination meetings.

He was also part of the team that successfully secured Zimbabwe’s bid to host Routes Africa in 2014.

Before returning to CAAZ, Shonhiwa spent more than two years working on an Air Navigation Services Development Project with a United Arab Emirates-based air navigation services provider.

His professional qualifications include certification as an air traffic control officer, a Quality Management Systems Specialist and an International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)-certified Aviation Safety Management Practitioner.

He also brings expertise in Safety Management Systems, Performance-Based Navigation implementation and the development of air navigation services organisations.

Through the ICAO Next Generation of Aviation Professionals programme and African Civil Aviation Commission human capital development initiatives, Shonhiwa has obtained certifications in Performance-Based Navigation, Aviation Safety Management, Safety Risk Management and Civil-Military Cooperation.

He also represents Zimbabwe on the Professional and Technical Committee of the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers’ Associations (IFATCA) Africa and Middle East Region and serves as a corresponding member of the organisation’s Professional and Legal Committee.

Academically, he holds a Master of Commerce degree in Strategic Management and Corporate Governance from Midlands State University and a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Management from the University of South Africa.

CAAZ said it was confident that his experience and commitment to integrity and efficiency would strengthen the country’s air navigation services and improve compliance with international aviation standards.

“The Authority is confident that his experience and commitment to integrity and efficiency will strengthen Zimbabwe’s air navigation services and enhance compliance with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices,” the statement said.