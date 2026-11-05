Chatunga Mugabe Bail Ruling Set for Tomorrow

Former President Robert Mugabe’s son, Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe has been remanded in custody alongside four co-accused following allegations of assaulting officials during a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) vehicle seizure operation at a Harare lodge.

Chatunga (39) appeared before magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai alongside Terrence Johannes Chinyemba (31), Fredson Peter (33), Solomon Pamire (34) all security guards from Iron Mask in Mazowe, and Munashe Mubhawo (43) a security aide from South Africa.

The five were remanded in custody until tomorrow for a ruling on their bail application.

The State alleges that the incident occurred on 3 November 2026 at around 6.30pm at a Guest Lodge where the complainant was on duty carrying out surveillance duties.

According to the State, the complainant was armed with a Norinco Star pistol when he was allegedly confronted by the five accused who were also booked at the lodge.

The accused allegedly assaulted him using open hands and broomsticks before one of them forcibly took his service firearm which was loaded with a magazine containing 11 rounds.

They are also accused of taking a Samsung A56 mobile phone from the complainant’s pocket and smashing it on the ground.

The assault allegedly left the complainant with a deep cut on his forehead resulting in heavy bleeding.

A police report was subsequently made, leading to the arrest of the five suspects.

The State further alleges that the stolen Norinco pistol was recovered from Chinyemba, the second accused.

The complainant is reportedly receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

The accused remain in custody pending the magistrate’s ruling on bail.