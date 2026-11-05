Buy Zimbabwe Hails US$637m Trade Surplus as Exports Surge

Buy Zimbabwe has welcomed a major improvement in the country’s trade performance after Zimbabwe recorded a US$637.4 million trade surplus in the first nine months of 2026 reversing a US$763.9 million deficit recorded during the same period last year.

The turnaround represents an improvement of approximately US$1.4 billion in the country’s trade position raising hopes that Zimbabwe could close 2026 with an annual trade surplus if the positive trend continues.

According to figures released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT), exports surged by 72.6 percent year-on-year to US$4.50 billion in the third quarter of 2026 up from US$2.61 billion recorded during the corresponding period in 2025.

Imports also increased by 41.7 percent rising from US$2.55 billion to US$3.61 billion.

However, the stronger growth in exports helped the country record a quarterly trade surplus of US$892.8 million, compared to US$60 million during the same period last year.

Buy Zimbabwe chairman Munyaradzi Hwengwere said the improvement was encouraging and highlighted the potential of local productive sectors to strengthen the country’s economic position.

“The movement from a US$763.9 million trade deficit in 2025 to a US$637.4 million surplus in 2026 is a significant development for our economy, this demonstrates the potential of our productive sectors to generate export earnings and strengthen the country’s external position.

“However, we must ensure that this progress translates into stronger local industries, increased investment, employment creation and greater participation by Zimbabwean businesses in the economy,” said Hwengwere.

He said the country needed to consolidate the gains by prioritising local production, value addition and domestic procurement to reduce dependence on imports.

“The positive trade performance presents an opportunity for Zimbabwe to consolidate its economic gains by strengthening local value addition, supporting domestic industries and prioritising the procurement of locally produced goods, he emphasised that reducing reliance on imports, particularly products that can be competitively manufactured within the country, would help expand local production, creating employment opportunities and retain more value within the economy” Hwengwere added.

Economist Dr Persistence Gwanyanya said the improved trade balance presented an opportunity to strengthen the broader economy through investment in productive sectors and diversification.

“The turnaround in the trade balance is a positive development, particularly when viewed against the deficit recorded during the same period last year, the key priority now is to sustain this performance by expanding productive capacity across different sectors. There is need to invest in infrastructure, energy, agriculture and manufacturing, while strengthening local value addition,” said Dr Gwanyanya.

Meanwhile, Buy Zimbabwe is set to host Buy Zimbabwe Week from November 23 to 28 in Harare.

The event is expected to bring together manufacturers, businesses, policymakers and consumers to showcase locally produced goods, promote domestic procurement, encourage value addition and create market opportunities for Zimbabwean companies.

The initiative comes as the organisation seeks to translate the country’s improved trade performance into stronger domestic industries, increased investment and employment creation.