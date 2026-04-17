CABS Launches HerNest to Boost Women’s Financial Inclusion

Leading financial institution CABS has launched a new banking product aimed at expanding access to finance for women and women-led businesses.

The initiative, called HerNest, was unveiled in Harare and is designed to support women who have often struggled to access traditional banking services.

CABS said the product reflected a broader push towards inclusive banking by recognising the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs and offering services tailored to their needs.

Speaking at the launch, CABS Chief Finance Officer Valerie Muyambo said the launch reflected the bank’s deliberate commitment on women.

“This launch reflects a deliberate commitment to ensuring that women are not only seen and heard, but are also equipped to lead, grow and transform communities and industries. As an organisation, we see this not only as a social imperative but as a strategic opportunity to deepen financial inclusion and drive sustainable growth,” said Muyambo

The bank said HerNest was developed following consultations with women entrepreneurs, internal teams and regional markets.

Head of Business Banking Tapiwa Rukara said, “It has been shaped through extensive engagement across the ecosystem including working with associations representing over 90 000 women entrepreneurs, engaging internal teams and learning from regional markets such as Nairobi.”

The product includes both a Transactional Account and a Savings Account allowing customers to manage day-to-day finances while building long-term financial security.

CABS said HerNest would also serve as a pathway to wider financial opportunities including access to credit.

During the launch presentation, Afra Faith Zishiri said the design of the product was informed by conversations with women across Zimbabwe.

“It was through direct engagements with women across the country, we observed a clear pattern. Many are running small but growing businesses, often with limited resources, yet with strong potential when supported appropriately. They emphasised the need for simplicity, flexibility, and support that evolves with them. Access, they said, matters more than pricing; flexibility matters more than complexity. Above all, solutions must reflect the realities of how they live and work. These insights shaped every decision behind HerNest.”

Zimbabwe’s central bank has previously said improving women’s access to formal financial services is essential for promoting gender equality, empowerment and economic growth.

Against that backdrop, analysts say products such as HerNest could help bridge the gap between policy goals and practical access to finance while placing women more firmly at the centre of Zimbabwe’s economic development.