Stanbic Bank Supports Zimbabwe–China Horticulture Trade Engagement

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has demonstrated its commitment to supporting Zimbabwean farmers access international markets by participating at the Zimbabwe–China Horticulture Buyers Engagement held in Mutare.

The Horticulture Buyers Engagement, organised by the national Trade and Development Agency, ZimTrade brought together local horticulture producers and Chinese buyers seeking to establish supply relationships with Zimbabwean farmers.

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe not only participated at the -three-day event but played a pivotal role in identifying and mobilising buyers from China to come and attend through its Africa China Banking unit.

The buyers from China had first hand exposure of the horticulture operations in Zimbabwe, visiting various avocado, macadamia nuts and blueberry farms. They were also exposed to the production systems, capacity of the farmers to export as well as the capabilities and capacities of the entire agriculture value chains.

Stanbic Bank was represented by Head of Agribusiness Tawanda Maposah and Head of Africa China Banking Tapuwa Nyika.

Maposah said Stanbic Bank’s presence at the event demonstrated the leading financial services institution’s unequivocal commitment to support clients beyond financing by facilitating access to global markets as part of its broader strategy.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Maposah said the Standard Bank Group subsidiary was cognisant that agriculture is central to Zimbabwe’s economic growth and development and hence was committed to contribute to its success.

“We believe agriculture is the backbone of Zimbabwe’s growth and as a bank we are ready to support this pivotal sector. Engagements such as these are important because they help connect our farmers with credible international buyers, thereby unlocking export opportunities and improving value realisation for producers,” said Maposah.

He said Zimbabwe has significant potential in horticulture exports adding that building stronger linkages between farmers and international markets would play an important role in growing the sector.

Nyika said Stanbic Bank’s involvement in the initiative also reflects its broader commitment to strengthening trade links between Zimbabwe and China.

“We continue to support Zimbabwean businesses looking to trade with China. As part of our commitment, we have also written and launched practical resources such as the Exporters’ and Importers’ Guide to China, which helps local businesses better understand how to access the Chinese market,” said Nyika.

He said it was pleasing to note that some of the Chinese buyers attending the engagement were identified through collaboration with the bank’s Beijing office.

“Through our global network within the Standard Bank Group, including our office in Beijing, we were able to help identify and connect buyers with Zimbabwean producers. This is another testament to how our international network works for the benefit of our clients by opening doors to new markets,” he said.

Nyika said the initiative reflects the group’s broader commitment to the country and continent at large.

He said participation at the event demonstrates Stanbic bank’s commitment to the Standard Bank Group mantra that “Zimbabwe is our home, we drive her growth.”

“By leveraging our international network, we are able to create real opportunities for Zimbabwean businesses to expand into global markets,” he added.

ZimTrade Chief Executive Officer, Allan Majuru, noted that the engagement was a crucial step in diversifying Zimbabwe’s export footprint, leveraging high demand for organic produce in Asia.

“Our goal is to ensure that all Zimbabwean farmers, including smallholder and rural farmers, are producing top quality produce, and are well positioned in regional and global markets to contribute meaningfully towards national export growth. The feedback from the Chinese delegation on the quality of our blueberries and nuts has been exceptional, and the Buyers’ Engagement creates the direct linkages necessary to convert that interest into sustainable trade,” said Majuru.