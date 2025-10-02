Zim Moves to Formalise Construction Sector with New Contractors Bill

By Parvel H. Makona

Government is drafting a new law to regulate the country’s construction sector in a move the government says will promote professionalism, protect workers and level the playing field for contractors.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe outlined details of the proposed Bill during a workshop in held in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The bill is expected to introduce a formal legal framework governing the operations of construction contractors with oversight mechanisms for licensing, safety standards and fair competition.

Minister Garwe told stakeholders that regulation was essential for both nation-building and worker protection.

“Everybody has got everything to do with the built environment—from general contractors to steel manufacturers and suppliers. This bill will create equal opportunities for all players while ensuring compliance.” he said

The Construction Industry Federation of Zimbabwe (CIFOZ) and the Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association (ZBCA) have been tasked with spearheading contractor registration and fostering greater inclusion of other players across the sector.

But the proposals have drawn mixed views.

Some industry representatives warned that if conditions in the bill were not favourable to both large and small contractors, conflicts of interest could arise.

They called for wider consultation before the draft law is finalised.

ILO country director for Zimbabwe and Namibia, Philile N.K. Masuku said the bill’s provisions were anchored in transparency, occupational health and safety and social security.

“The Construction Contractors Bill seeks to safeguard workers while supporting sustainable growth in the sector,” she said.

Participants welcomed the initiative but urged the government to strengthen measures supporting emerging contractors and ensure robust enforcement of compliance.

The bill remains under development with further consultations expected before it is tabled for approval.