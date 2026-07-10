Canada Hails Zimbabwe’s Whistleblower Bill

By Shalom Shawurwa

Canada has welcomed Zimbabwe’s decision to gazette the Whistleblower Protection Bill describing the proposed law as a major step towards strengthening accountability and protecting people who expose corruption and misconduct in the public interest.

Speaking at the Integrity and Accountability Summit organised by Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) in Harare, Canada’s Ambassador, Adler Aristilde said the Bill which is now before Parliament reflected growing momentum in the country’s governance and anti-corruption reforms.

He praised the collaborative process that led to the drafting of the legislation commending Transparency International Zimbabwe for its advocacy and technical support, as well as the contribution of development partners including the Canadian and Swedish embassies.

“We welcome and commend the Government of Zimbabwe for the recent gazetting of the Whistleblower Protection Bill, now before Parliament. This is a significant step toward strengthening accountability systems and protecting individuals who expose wrongdoing in the public interest,” Aristilde said.

He said the Bill demonstrated what could be achieved when government, civil society and international partners worked together to strengthen public institutions and improve governance.

However, Aristilde cautioned that the legislation alone would not be enough to curb corruption, saying its success would depend on effective implementation, strong institutions and sustained political will.

He also reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to supporting Zimbabwe’s governance reform agenda through continued cooperation with the government and other stakeholders to promote transparency, accountable institutions, gender equality and inclusive governance.

“Canada remains committed to working alongside Zimbabwe and its partners in support of inclusive governance, gender equality, and accountable institutions. We value our partnership with you and look forward to continuing our collaboration toward a more inclusive future for all,” Aristilde said.