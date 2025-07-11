Corruption Undermines Human Dignity, Says TIZ

Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) has marked the 2025 Africa Anti-Corruption Day with a call for urgent reforms warning that corruption in Zimbabwe is eroding human dignity and silencing citizens who speak out against it.

Commemorated under the continental theme “Promoting Human Dignity in the Fight Against Corruption,” the day offers a chance for African nations to reflect on the real cost of corruption not only in monetary terms but in human suffering, inequality and the collapse of public trust.

In a statement, TIZ said the effects of corruption in the country are particularly devastating for ordinary people who are often denied access to basic services, economic opportunities and justice.

“Corruption is not a victimless crime. It directly erodes the dignity of individuals and communities. Inadequate investigations, delayed justice, and the absence of accountability for powerful individuals create a dangerous environment of fear, hopelessness, and impunity,” the statement read

TIZ pointed to the continued failure to prosecute high-profile corruption cases and the lack of whistleblower protection laws as critical weaknesses in the country’s governance framework.

While the Cabinet approved principles for whistleblower legislation in March 2022, no legal framework has been enacted.

“This gap is a serious threat to public accountability and a clear violation of citizens’ right to participate freely and safely in the fight against corruption,” the organisation said.

The anti-graft watchdog reiterated its demand for the swift passage of whistleblower and witness protection laws, stronger support for independent anti-corruption institutions and the setting of human rights principles in anti-corruption policies—especially around public procurement and access to services.

“Victims lose faith in the justice system, whistleblowers fear retaliation and communities bear the cost of impunity,” said TIZ.

The organisation also highlighted that anti-corruption efforts should be people-centered, with a focus on restoring justice, trust, and fairness in governance.

It said that institutions tasked with enforcing accountability must act independently and without bias.

“As we mark this year’s Africa Anti-Corruption Day, TIZ emphasizes that the fight against corruption is ultimately a fight for human dignity. It is not just about punishing wrongdoing; it’s about giving citizens back their voice, their rights, and their future.” TIZ said

TIZ urged the Government to lead the charge while calling on civil society, the media and the general public to remain vigilant in the fight for transparency and integrity.