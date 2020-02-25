Cancer Patients More Susceptible To Coronavirus

Chinese medical researchers have discovered that cancer patients are more susceptible to infection of the novel coronavirus which is claiming many lives.

According to a recent research article in the Lancet Oncology journal, due to the systemic immuno-suppressive state caused by the malignancy and anticancer treatments, such as chemotherapy or surgery, the cancer patients might be at increased risk of the novel coronavirus and have a poorer prognosis, said the article.

The research collected and analysed 2 007 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection from 575 hospitals around the country, China Science Daily quoted the article on Monday.

The researchers suggested strengthening the monitoring and treatment of elderly cancer patients infected by the epidemic and those having comorbidity.

The overall confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection on the Chinese mainland had reached 80 328 by the end of yesterday and 2 707 people had died of the disease.

SOURCE: Lancet Oncology journal.