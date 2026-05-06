Gvt Unveils New Health Strategy to Drive Sector Reforms

Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora

The Government has launched a high-level validation workshop for the country’s National Health Strategy 2026–2030, describing it as a key plan to transform the health sector.

Speaking at the event, Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora said the strategy comes at a “defining moment” and should be viewed not simply as a policy document but as a roadmap aligned with the country’s Vision 2030 development agenda.

“A healthy population is not a by-product of development; it is a driver of that development,” he told stakeholders.

The minister said the plan was shaped through broad consultations and reflects conditions across the country’s health system from major referral hospitals to rural clinics.

He pointed to recent gains including improvements in life expectancy, progress in HIV targets, reduced maternal mortality, expanded infrastructure and better access to medicines as well as advances in digital health systems.

“These are real achievements. They represent lives saved and dignity restored,” he said.

However, Mombeshora acknowledged ongoing challenges including limited funding, shortages of medicines and equipment, staff shortages and unequal access to healthcare particularly in rural areas.

He said the new strategy would focus on increasing domestic health financing, expanding the workforce, modernising infrastructure, scaling up digital systems and ensuring fair access to quality care.

“The era of planning without implementation is over,” he said, pledging stronger oversight and accountability in delivering results.

The government, he added, would work to remove policy barriers, improve coordination and take corrective action where necessary.

Mombeshora also called on international partners to continue supporting Zimbabwe’s health sector while urging the private sector to play a bigger role in innovation and service delivery.

He described the strategy as a “social contract” aimed at ensuring all Zimbabweans regardless of where they live, can access quality healthcare.