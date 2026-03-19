Diaspora Doctors Called Home as Gvt Seeks to Revamp Health System

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Zimbabwe’s government has renewed its call for health professionals in the diaspora to help rebuild and modernise the country’s healthcare system.

Speaking at a UK-Zimbabwe Health Sector Reception, the Minister of Health and Child Care, Douglas T. Mombeshora said the outreach forms part of a broader strategy to engage Zimbabweans living abroad.

“This visit is part of Government’s efforts to engage Zimbabweans wherever they are to listen to ideas, understand perspectives and strengthen partnerships that contribute to national development, leaving no place and no one behind,” he said.

Dr Mombeshora said the country’s health sector is undergoing a critical phase of transformation aimed at building a modern and resilient system aligned with the country’s long-term development goals.

“Zimbabwe’s health sector is currently undergoing an important phase of transformation. Our goal is to build a modern, resilient and people-centered health system that supports Zimbabwe’s broader vision of becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030,” he said.

He outlined key priorities including strengthening the health workforce, improving service delivery, upgrading infrastructure and equipment, expanding digital health solutions and ensuring reliable medicine supply chains and sustainable financing.

The minister said Zimbabweans abroad remain a vital resource in achieving these goals.

“The Zimbabwean diaspora remains one of our greatest national assets,” he said.

He added that diaspora professionals could contribute through mentoring young clinicians, participating in short-term medical missions, supporting research and innovation and advancing telemedicine.

Dr Mombeshora also acknowledged growing interest among diaspora investors in Zimbabwe’s health sector particularly in medical facilities and technologies.

“Some of you are thinking about investing in health facilities or technologies please know that the Ministry of Health will certainly welcome that conversation,” he said.

He said the government was implementing reforms to improve the ease of doing business and create a more favourable environment for collaboration and investment.

“Zimbabweans are known for their resilience and ingenuity but Zimbabwe needs your expertise, ideas and partnerships,” he said.

Reaffirming the government’s position, Dr Mombeshora said the diaspora community remains central to Zimbabwe’s development agenda.

“The Government of Zimbabwe values its diaspora immensely and together we can build a stronger and more responsive health system for our people,” he said.