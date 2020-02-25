CBZ Marathon Beckons

All is set for the second edition of the CBZ Marathon to be held at Old Georgians Sports Club in Harare on the 8th of March.

The event to be used as a qualifying stage for the Two Oceans and Comrades Marathon is expected to attract over 1 750 runners.

In a statement released by the company, the competition will host four categories which include the 5 km, 10 km, 21.1 km and 42.2 km.

“CBZ Holdings will this year host the second edition of the CBZ Marathon after successfully hosting the first edition in March last. The Marathon will be held at Old Georgians Sports Club on the 8th of March 2020 with up to 1750 runners expected to take part at the event that will be a qualifier for the Two Oceans and Comrades Marathon,”

“Wheelchair racers will also be part of the event under the 21.1km category. The main objective of the Marathon is to encourage, inspire and motivate people of all ages and backgrounds to improve their mental and physical health through running and exercise,” the statement read.

Renowned 2019 Comrades Marathon winner Edward Mothibi from South Africa will also be part of the event joining other local athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Registration will open this week for all categories and interested athletes and register on www.getticket.com