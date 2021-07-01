Fastjet, CBZ Unveil New Payment Partnership

CBZ Bank and Fastjet, Africa’s award-winning value-based airline have today, Thursday announced their new partnership with the launch of an additional payment channel of the airline’s tickets at the branches countrywide.

The new payment channel allows Fastjet customers to make booking payments safely and conveniently at any of CBZ Bank’s 45 Branches in Zimbabwe.

After securing a Fastjet booking on the airline’s website, Fastjet travel shop, or call center, a customer can opt for the Pay Later option and pay for their flight booking by presenting their booking confirmation receipt or reference number within the booking validity period to the bank teller at any CBZ Branch.

“Our partnership with Fastjet offers customers a safe and secure environment to complete their flight booking process by making the payments in our banking halls,” said CBZ Bank Managing Director Peter Zimunya.

He added, “As trusted, innovative, and leading brands in our industries, we both remain committed to provide seamless service to our customers and contribute to the growth of Zimbabwe’s economy”.

A Fastjet spokesperson said, “We are constantly looking for new ways to enhance customer experience and today we are proud to announce the introduction of this payment channel. CBZ offers a wide banking network with their branches strategically located across the country and thereby providing our customers with total convenience in making payments for flights booked online”.

Fastjet offers flexible booking change options and generous free baggage allowances across its network of flights.

The lowest fares can be found on their website www.fastjet.com.