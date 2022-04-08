CCC Blames Elvis Nyathi Murder On ZANU PF

The Citizens’ Coalition for Change has blamed yesterday’s murder of Elvis Nyathi, who was stoned and burnt to death in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, on the ruling party ZANU PF.

Zimbabweans were left shaken with images of ash – what remained of Nyathi – under tire wire coils which gave insight into a long tormentous death he endured at the hands of a South African mob.

In a statement, the party alluded that, had it not been for the ZANU PF-induced economic mess, Nyathi would have remained home safe with his countrymen.

“His murder was avoidable, horrific and inexcusable. Nyathi was a Zimbabwean citizen who was a victim of the forced migration crisis caused by the bad governance of Zanu PF. Having settled in South Africa to seek a better life, he has become the tragic victim of the indiscriminate door-to-door raids by a vigilante group that targets African foreign nationals outside the confines of the law and without due process.

“The death of Elvis Nyathi is a stark reminder that Zanu PF has failed the citizens of Zimbabwe. Citizens like Elvis Nyathi have been forced out of Zimbabwe because of man-made poverty, injustice and corruption. No Zimbabwean should lose their life because they have been driven out of the country by failed leadership. The regime in Harare has failed in its obligation to serve and protect citizens at home and abroad,” said the party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere.

Mahere added that what the Southern neighbors exhibited was unAfrican and it breached the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

“The murder of Nyathi is a regrettable affront to ubuntu and a direct violation of Article 5 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights which binds the whole continent and provides that every individual has the right to the respect of the dignity inherent in a human being and to the recognition of his legal status. All forms of degradation of man including cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment and treatment are prohibited.”

No arrests have been announced yet in relation to the incident.