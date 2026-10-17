Dinha Hails Chinhoyi Seven Heroes, Calls for Unity and Servant Leadership

Former Mashonaland Central Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Martin Dinha has praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call for unity and servant leadership, saying the sacrifices of Zimbabwe’s liberation war heroes including the Seven Heroes of Chinhoyi should remain a guiding principle for the ruling party.

Dinha, a long-serving ZANU PF Central Committee member who now sits in the party’s National Constitutional Assembly, said the President’s opening address at the 23rd National People’s Conference in Chinhoyi had highlighted the importance of remembering the liberation struggle while delivering tangible results for citizens.

The Seven Heroes of Chinhoyi are remembered for their role in the armed struggle against white minority rule particularly the 1966 battle in which nationalist fighters confronted Rhodesian security forces near Chinhoyi marking an important moment in Zimbabwe’s liberation history.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the conference, where he was attending with his wife, Zvimba West MP and Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Dinha described the atmosphere as charged with revolutionary enthusiasm.

“The opening speech by the President was spot on. His Excellency reminded delegates of the sacrifices made by fallen heroes, including the Seven Heroes of Chinhoyi, lest we forget,” Dinha said.

He said the President had also highlighted what he described as significant achievements by the Second Republic, particularly in infrastructure development, economic growth and increased gross domestic product (GDP).

Dinha said the country’s development agenda required leaders to remain focused on improving people’s lives while ensuring that political differences within the party were resolved constructively.

Dinha added that servant leadership should remain central to the party’s approach, with leaders putting the interests of ordinary people ahead of personal ambitions.

He also welcomed the conference theme, “From Resolutions to Results”, saying it reflected the need to move beyond declarations and ensure that decisions taken at party gatherings translated into tangible improvements in people’s lives.

According to Dinha, conferences should no longer be viewed as platforms for discussions alone but as opportunities to assess progress, strengthen accountability and set clear development targets.

“Under the Second Republic and the able leadership of His Excellency President Dr ED Mnangagwa, results and results and results is what leaders must aim for,” he said.

The conference in Chinhoyi brings together ZANU PF leaders and delegates to deliberate on party priorities, national development and the implementation of resolutions.

Dinha’s remarks place renewed emphasis on the historical significance of Chinhoyi in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, while underscoring the challenge facing political leaders to translate calls for unity and development into measurable outcomes for citizens.