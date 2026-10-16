NAC Takes HIV Testing, Health Screening to Zanu PF Conference

The National AIDS Council (NAC) is offering HIV testing and counselling alongside screening for non-communicable diseases to delegates attending the 23rd Zanu PF Annual National People’s Conference.

The initiative aims to improve access to essential health services by bringing testing, screening and health information closer to thousands of people attending the gathering.

NAC chief executive officer Dr Bernard Madzima said the conference provided an opportunity to reach a large number of people with health services and awareness programmes.

He said the organisation was working with the Ministry of Health and Child Care and other partners to ensure delegates could access the services during the event.

“As National AIDS Council, we view this conference as very important because it is an opportunity for us to meet thousands and thousands of delegates who are here,” said Dr Madzima.

He said NAC wanted delegates to benefit from health services alongside discussions on party policies and other issues on the conference agenda.

“We want them to not only deliberate on their party policies and agenda, but to be able to get health services,” he said.

At its exhibition stand, NAC is providing information on health-related issues, as well as practical services, including HIV testing and counselling and screening for non-communicable diseases.

“If you come to our stand, you note that we are offering HIV testing and counselling. We are also offering non-communicable diseases screening services,” said Dr Madzima.

The outreach programme is intended to make preventive healthcare more accessible by allowing delegates to undergo testing and screening while participating in the conference.

The initiative also provides an opportunity to raise awareness about HIV and non-communicable diseases, encouraging people to take greater responsibility for their health and seek appropriate care when necessary.