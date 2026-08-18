Chair Dispute at Doek & Slay Lands Woman in Court

​By Judith Nyuke

A 29-year-old woman from Matapi, Mbare has been fined US$100 following an assault on another attendee at the recent Doek and Slay event at Glamis Arena.

​Rutendo Praise Chari pleaded guilty when she appeared before Harare Provincial Magistrate Nyaradzo Manokore.

She was ordered to pay a US$100 fine or serve 30 days in prison.

​Prosecutor details revealed that on August 16, 2026, at around 6:00 PM, the complainant, Shantel Matongorera was seated and enjoying the show at Glamis Arena when Chari and a juvenile co-accused asked her to move so they could pass.

​A disagreement broke out, during which Chari violently shoved Matongorera off her chair.

Her juvenile accomplice then picked up an empty beer bottle and struck Matongorera causing eye injuries.

​Matongorera reported the incident to the police, leading to the arrest of both Chari and the juvenile.