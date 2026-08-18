Chair Dispute at Doek & Slay Lands Woman in Court

By Judith Nyuke
A 29-year-old woman from Matapi, Mbare has been fined US$100 following an assault on another attendee at the recent Doek and Slay event at Glamis Arena.
Rutendo Praise Chari pleaded guilty when she appeared before Harare Provincial Magistrate Nyaradzo Manokore.
She was ordered to pay a US$100 fine or serve 30 days in prison.
Prosecutor details revealed that on August 16, 2026, at around 6:00 PM, the complainant, Shantel Matongorera was seated and enjoying the show at Glamis Arena when Chari and a juvenile co-accused asked her to move so they could pass.
A disagreement broke out, during which Chari violently shoved Matongorera off her chair.
Her juvenile accomplice then picked up an empty beer bottle and struck Matongorera causing eye injuries.
Matongorera reported the incident to the police, leading to the arrest of both Chari and the juvenile.
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