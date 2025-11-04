Chamisa Condemns “Discredited and Violent” Tanzania Elections

Former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has strongly condemned Tanzania’s recent elections describing them as “discredited disputed and marred by encyclopedic irregularities” amid reports of deadly violence and state repression.

In a statement released following the polls which observers say were overshadowed by widespread unrest, fatal clashes and accusations of government-sponsored brutality Chamisa said he viewed the developments “with deep disdain,” warning that Africa was witnessing a worrying regression in democratic governance.

“President Chamisa notes with deep disdain the alarming developments, events, and violence in Tanzania, and condemns the discredited and disputed election, marred by violence and encyclopedic irregularities,” Chamisa said

Chamisa, who led the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) before stepping down expressed outrage over the “excessive use of force against citizens,” citing reports of killings, injuries and arbitrary arrests during and after the vote.

He also decried the government’s decision to impose internet shutdowns during the election period calling it a “deliberate attempt to silence citizens and conceal gross human rights abuses.”

“The violence, human rights abuses, internet shutdowns, as well as the killings, fatalities and injuries perpetrated on innocent citizens are deeply concerning,” he said.Chamisa further accused Tanzanian authorities of manipulating the electoral process through the “elimination, incarceration and disqualification” of credible opposition figures.

He said reports of abductions, enforced disappearances and attacks on civil society activists highlighted a broader pattern of democratic backsliding across southern Africa.

“We are witnessing a disturbing trend of discredited and disputed elections across the continent in Zimbabwe, Mozambique and now Tanzania,” Chamisa warned.

He listed a range of tactics used to skew elections in the region including the disqualification of opposition candidates, tampering with voter rolls, voter intimidation, biased media coverage and the abuse of state resources.

“These manipulations include internet shutdowns, intimidation of voters, harassment of opposition parties, capture of electoral management bodies and the weaponisation of the state,” Chamisa said.