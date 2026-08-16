Mnangagwa Praises Chivayo

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has praised businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s philanthropic works as the tycoon’s interventions had helped many a people in society.

This comes as the Intratrek Zimbabwe boss has somewhat emerged as the 83 year-old leader’s de facto “political commissar” and “special envoy” with his socio-politic activities, and regional forays – and Zanu PF boss has previously acknowledged the flamboyant tycoon’s charity works at a recent meeting with editors.

“To all Johane Masowe-eChishanu congregants, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to your elder madzibaba Wicknell Chivayo,” Mnangagwa said at a Highfield event yesterday.

“May you continue with your philanthropic work (and l pray that) God richly reward you for the good… of the Church and, community at large. ” he said, adding “ramba uchipa, ugopa and kuitira kuti kana newe uchapihwawo zvakawanda”.

With Chivayo’s car giving spree comparing favorably with international celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey’s largesse, the 45 year-old businessman on Saturday said he was “going to continue giving after Mnangagwa’s endorsement – and encouragement – of the process”.

From musicians to church leaders, sports clubs, influencers and ordinary people, the rotund businessman has reportedly dished out nearly US$200 million in various causes and to an extend that Fortune Africa magazine has recognized his efforts.

While his car-giving “penchant and desire” was influenced by his “hustler mentality that a good car is a necessity”, Chivayo told a local podcast theDennyJ Show that he also has a plan to “empower and buy people” – especially apostolic sect members – houses, and about 20 of them per month.

Apart from growing a multi-million dollar portfolio of assets and personal fortune, with the acquisition of private jets, including a 550 gulf stream and bombardier challenger 300 as well as regional mansions, the youthful businessman has built quite a formidable network of eminent persons and connections, which includes African presidents such as Mnangagwa, Kenya’s William Ruto, Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, Nigeria’s Ahmed Tinubu and others whom he frequently hobnobs with.

On the sources of his money, Chivayo said yesterday that he had contracts worth US$9 billion from across Africa and other deals with western conglomerates, which he uses to finance his flamboyant lifestyle.

Meanwhile, a Johanne Masowe Chishanu prophet that the larger-than-life tycoon’s philanthropic acts were as good as a “manifestation of God’s presence on earth”.

On the other hand, Chivayo’s activities have also “attracted lots of fraudulent activities and where some scamsters have robbed people in his name”.