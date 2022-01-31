Chinamasa Appointed ZIMRA Acting Commissioner General

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has appointed Ms Regina Chinamasa as the Acting Commissioner General of the Authority with effect from 1 February 2022, while the Board is processing the recruitment of the substantive Commissioner General.

Chinamasa’s appointment comes after the authority early this month made a U-turn on its decision to appoint Moris Mpofu to the position hardly two days after his appointment.

Mpofu’s appointed sparked an uproar after revelations that he was once fired from the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) on allegations of corruption and criminal abuse of office.

Commissioner Chinamasa takes over from Mr Rameck Masaire who is retiring from the Authority effective 31 January 2022.

“Ms Chinamasa is a tax expert with over 28 years of diverse experience in the field of revenue mobilization and enforcement of compliance to fiscal laws,” the authority stated in a statement released this afternoon.

Currently Ms Chinamasa is the Commissioner for Revenue Assurance in which position she is credited for introducing various processes that are plugging revenue leakages through modern investigative and compliance systems.

She also has vast experience in domestic taxes and customs and excise fields.

Ms Chinamasa started her career as a Tax Assessor in 1994 in the then Department of Taxes and joined the Investigation Division of ZIMRA at its inception in 2001.

She moved to Customs and Excise in 2011 as Head of Compliance and Risk Management. She was part of the team that introduced the authorised economic operators (AEOs) trade facilitation, post clearance audits among other innovations.

From 2014, she moved to Domestic Taxes and served in various leadership roles from Head level to acting as Commissioner Domestic Taxes between 2016 and 2018.

“During her career, she led various strategic and transformative initiatives and processes which resulted in improved stakeholder engagements, improved compliance levels and reinforcement and strengthening of revenue collection processes of the Authority. The ZIMRA Board wishes Ms Chinamasa the best in her new role as Acting Commissioner General,” said ZIMRA.