China’s Development Drive Opens Doors for Zimbabwean Investment

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to China, Abigail Shoniwa has highlighted growing opportunities for Harare as Beijing prepares to convene its annual “Two Sessions,” a key political event that outlines China’s economic direction and development priorities.

In an interview with CGTN, Ambassador Shoniwa said China’s drive toward high-quality development and greater opening up presents significant prospects for Zimbabwe and the broader African continent.

She described the relationship between the two countries as one rooted in historic solidarity and evolving toward deeper economic cooperation.

“I believe that China’s drive towards high quality development and greater opening up presents many opportunities for cooperation between our two countries,” she said.

The ambassador noted that Zimbabwe has already secured market access for some agricultural products, particularly fruits, following the negotiation of export protocols with Chinese authorities.

“So far for Zimbabwe we have some protocols for products we have managed to negotiate with China and have been cleared for import into China mainly fruit and agricultural products but mainly fruit. And we continue to work on more products. We look forward to more products gaining access to the Chinese market,” she said.

She also pointed to China’s announcement on expanded duty-free access and said Zimbabwe is exploring ways to benefit from the arrangement.

“You are also aware that there has been announcement of opening up duty free access … by the Chinese government, so we are exploring that and to ensure that perhaps we can get more products,” she added.

Beyond trade, Ambassador Shoniwa said China’s emphasis on developing new productive forces under its high-quality growth model creates opportunities for Zimbabwe to benefit from value-adding investments, particularly in mining and agriculture.

“The unleashing of the new productive forces to foster high quality development is also an opportunity for Zimbabwe to share in China’s development achievements through investments that add value to our minerals, agricultural products,” she said.

She added that Zimbabwe is keen to strengthen cooperation in science, innovation and technology as part of its broader development agenda.

Reflecting on the historical ties between the two countries, the ambassador described President Xi Jinping’s reply letter to Zimbabwe’s liberation war veterans as symbolic of enduring friendship.

“President Xi Jinping’s reply letter to Zimbabwe’s liberation war veterans … is a powerful symbol of the historic solidarity between the two nations,” she said.

Ambassador Shoniwa reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s diplomatic position, expressing “firm support for genuine multilateralism and the one-China principle.”

China remains Zimbabwe’s largest investor, with cooperation spanning infrastructure, mining, agriculture and energy. As Beijing charts its development course through the Two Sessions, Zimbabwe is positioning itself to deepen trade, investment and technological collaboration in pursuit of shared growth.